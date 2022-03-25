Fifth of deaths of under 75s in Jersey in 2020 'avoidable'
About one in five deaths in Jersey in 2020 could have been avoided, according to the government.
An annual report on mortality in the island found cancers and heart disease were the main causes of death, but many could have been "prevented or treated".
The figures released this week reported on islanders who died below the age of 75.
It stated the rate of avoidable deaths were "significantly lower" than the UK.
Jersey recorded 750 deaths of residents in 2020, which was the lowest number of annual deaths since 2014.
Less than five deaths of children and young people in Jersey were considered avoidable through "good quality healthcare and public health interventions".
Director of Public Health Professor Peter Bradley said the report would be used to "monitor the impacts of our public health interventions".
"I am pleased that we have been able to carry out further analyses of the Mortality data for 2020 and publish the Further Mortality Report 2020, it is the first time such a report has been published.
"It has allowed us to consider some additional indicators, compare our findings to that of the UK, and gain a better understanding of mortality trends locally."
