Jersey States approves Bridging Island Plan
States members have approved the Bridging Island Plan, which sets the policies for planning decisions in the island over the next three years.
The bridging plan was created to deal with the impact of the Covid pandemic.
The unanimous approval was based on public consultations of proposals and public hearings, which were overseen by independent inspectors.
Deputy John Young said the new framework would "facilitate Jersey's positive future growth".
The minister for environment said: "It's a plan that delivers better protection for the island's best landscapes and seascapes, through the creation of the protected coastal area and firm policy to protect Jersey's historic environment."
The bridging plan will sit between the two longer-term policy documents (the previous and future island plans).
Mr Young said the plan provided a "level of supply" that would meet the demand of new housing in the island.
He said: "The plan provides a level of supply that can meet the anticipated demand over the next three years... and a mechanism to deliver a proportion of assisted-purchase housing on large scale residential schemes from next year."
