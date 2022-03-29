'First ever' crime free days reported in Jersey
The States of Jersey Police recorded its first ever crime free days in 2020.
In the annual police report for 2019/2020, no crimes were recorded on the 6, 9 and 22 December 2020.
The report said during the months of April to December, when the island was in altering stages of lockdown, it had "the lowest crime totals on record".
It reported crime was down by 12% in 2020, 10% lower than the 2017 to 2019 average.
Chair of the Jersey Police Authority Dr Jason Lane said the Covid pandemic was an "unprecedented" time for the force.
In the report Dr Lane said: "With lockdown in place, naturally this had an effect on recorded crimes - there were no crimes recorded on three occasions during December, an Island first."
