Jersey customs forms for UK parcels go online only
Jersey Post will no longer accept handwritten customs forms for parcels sent to the UK from 1 April.
It said the change follows the new universal post union regulations and would enable a "smoother customs clearance process".
The change applies to all parcels, including gifts, but not to letters.
The post office has created an online postage portal for islanders to create electronic customs labels to attach to their parcels.
Niall McClure, managing director, said the change was needed to meet new customs requirements.
He said: "Over the last two years, the international trading landscape has changed significantly, and therefore providing the correct customs data is more important than ever before.
"In order to assist, we have just launched our new and improved online postage portal that captures all the requirements needed when sending items off-island."
Digital forms for international destinations have been in force since January 2021, and will now be a requirement for any items, excluding letter mail, being sent off-island to the UK, Isle of Man or any other Channel Islands.
The post office said the new electronic "pre-advice forms" would help send information regarding the sender, receiver and contents to the receiving country in advance.
Printers have been installed at all post office branches to print the labels for customers who do not have access to printing facilities.
