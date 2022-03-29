Free period products to be provided in Jersey schools
Free period products will be provided in all schools across Jersey from September.
The change comes in response to a government survey which asked students about the issues of accessing products.
The Social Security minister said Jersey was "no exception" regarding access to period products.
Minister Judy Martin said students should not "feel shame or stigma" surrounding "a natural and normal part of life".
She said: "Products will be available for all learners in schools who need them whether that's because they have forgotten their products, cannot afford products, or have come on their period unexpectedly.
"This commitment is a positive step in removing barriers to healthy, active, educational outcomes for our children and part of our commitment to putting children first."
Jersey still remains the only place in the British Isles to charge tax on menstrual products.
Ms Martin said she would like Jersey to eventually follow Scotland - the first country in the world to make period products free for all.
Survey of 1,000 14 to 21 year olds
10%have been unable to afford sanitary products
14%have asked to borrow sanitary wear from a friend due to affordability issues
12%have improvised sanitary wear due to affordability issues
19%changed to a less suitable sanitary product due to cost
Earlier in March, sustainable period products were given to every girl in year six for free across Jersey to educate them on environmentally friendly product options.
Ms Martin said it would "help to reduce the unacceptable stigma around the issue of periods and address the overarching gender equality and dignity issues that affect all learners who menstruate".
Analysis by Freddie Miller, Political Reporter, BBC Jersey
Just weeks ago, following calls for them to be made exempt from GST, it appeared Jersey's government had no plans to make any changes to the way islanders access period products.
Campaigners are now hailing this policy change - which comes less than three months before this summer's election - as a victory.
But some also feel it doesn't go far enough, and within minutes of the announcement, the Social Security minister was facing questions about how and when the scheme would be widened.
She was unable to reveal publicly how much it will cost for menstrual products to be made freely available in schools this autumn, although she did confirm the money will come from the Children, Young People, Education and Skills department's budget.
