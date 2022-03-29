Girl, 10, taken to A&E after being hit by car in Jersey
A 10-year-old girl has been taken to A&E after being hit by a car in St Helier.
She was walking between two cars when she slipped and was hit at 08:10 BST on Bath Street, Jersey Police said.
Officers said it happened outside a Premier Inn and involved a silver Ford Titanium.
She was taken to the Emergency Department at Jersey General Hospital but her condition is not known, police added.
