Extra money for thousands on means-tested benefits in Jersey
- Published
A temporary scheme to provide extra money to those on means-tested benefits in Jersey has been announced.
Eligible households will receive an additional £20 per month per person from April until the end of the year.
The States said about 11,000 pensioners, adults and children received means-tested benefits.
Deputy Judy Martin said payments would be sent automatically, with no need for people to apply.
The minister for social security added: "I believe that this scheme will make a real difference to these low income and just about managing families, struggling with the cost of their weekly shop."
She said it followed the news the UK inflation rate for February was more than 6%, with Jersey's updated inflation forecast due on Wednesday.
"These price rises are affecting the cost of many basic goods," she added.
"International energy prices have risen sharply."
Payments will also go to people who receive the Community Costs Bonus (CCB).
The overall cost of the scheme is estimated at £2m, with funding available from budgets already allocated to benefit payments.
