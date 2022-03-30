'Small minority' abusing Jersey hospital staff
The government said "a small minority" of islanders were not complying with mask wearing rules and were abusing staff at Jersey General Hospital.
Masks are still mandatory in the hospital and at all health and community sites when visiting.
The government said the "majority of visitors" did comply with rules, with those that did not asked to leave.
Chief Nurse, Rose Naylor, said it was "unacceptable for anyone to be abused" in the workplace.
She said: "We still have to be mindful of the overall footfall in the inpatient areas of our hospital sites and understand people want to visit.
"We welcome visitors and know the benefit their visits bring to people when they are unwell... we do ask in return that people treat our staff with respect and are grateful to the majority of visitors who comply with the policy."
