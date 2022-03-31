Jersey children's home given second improvement notice
A second improvement notice has been issued to a children's home in Jersey.
Jersey Care Commission inspected Greenfields children home in March and found seven apparent regulation breaches.
The issues raised in the report included staffing levels, staff training and development and quality of leadership.
A full report of the inspection will be published on the independent regulator's website in April.
It is the second improvement notice issued to Greenfields, with the first being given in November 2021.
The notice has been sent to the registered provider, the minister for children and education, and the children's commissioner.
