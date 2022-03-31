One-off funding for Jersey college courses to continue
The cancellation of two final year courses at a college in Jersey has been overturned.
The government confirmed the education minister had granted a "one-off funding" subsidy for the two courses at Highlands College to continue.
Students were left "devastated" earlier in March after their courses were cancelled with one year left to complete.
Highlands College said not enough people had enrolled for the final year.
Student Kira Gallichan said the cancellation had been "incredibly late in the year" and gave herself and her course mates "no time to reconsider and look at other options".
The college said it had now "pledged to work with the government to design a more sustainable funding model for higher education in Jersey".
The BA (Hons) sport coaching and development and BSc (Hons) social sciences courses will now go ahead for their final year.
Ms Gallichan said: "I'm super happy and I don't think it's settled in yet.
"It is super exciting and I really appreciate that our fight has been seen and I really don't think that I expected a better outcome.
"We're really excited for the next steps in our future."
