Jersey welcomes 14 Ukrainian refugees
- Published
Jersey has welcomed 14 Ukrainians to the island so far, with 28 visa applications submitted.
All refugees will receive immigration permission for three years, a social security number and registered status.
The government will not be adopting the UK's Homes for Ukraine and will continue its Ukraine Family Scheme.
It said it stood by Ukraine and condemned "the appalling actions of Russia".
The Ukraine Family Scheme enables family members of Ukrainian nationals living in Jersey to apply for a visa to seek refuge in the island.
It applies to extended family and their immediate family members.
The government said: "We have received visa applications from 28 Ukrainians wishing to come to Jersey, to date 14 Ukrainians have arrived and are staying with their relatives, already on island.
"Up to a further 50 relatives have inquired and would meet visa requirements should they wish to join their relatives in Jersey."
It said: "Ministers and officers have worked quickly to implement a series of supporting measures to assist the people of Ukraine and have considered the implications of further escalation."
Ukrainian refugees arriving in Jersey will be supported with the following:
- Regular contact with a dedicated team
- Medical care
- Free access to hospital services
- £500 cash payment per person to cover essentials
- Sim cards with £100 credit
- Basic bank accounts
The children and families hub are helping find child refugees places in schools and offering general support and counselling if needed.
More than £2m has been raised for the Bailiff's appeal to aid those fleeing the Russian invasion.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.