EasyJet cancel Jersey flights due to Covid
- Published
Two EasyJet flights departing from Jersey have been cancelled this weekend due to Covid-related illnesses, the company confirmed.
Flights from Jersey to London Luton and Glasgow were unable fly as scheduled.
Other EasyJet flights were cancelled across the UK due to "higher than usual" levels of staff sickness.
An EasyJet spokesperson said the rise in Covid infections had affected its legal requirement to operate.
They said: "As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness."
Islander Alicia Romeril had her flight to Amsterdam cancelled 12 hours before she was due to travel.
She said: "We were on our way to the airport for our flight to Gatwick and got an email only 12 hours before the flight to Amsterdam saying it was cancelled, they didn't give any explanation either.
"EasyJet didn't have any other flights available so our only option was a British Airways flight which was four times the price of the easyJet one."
The airline no longer requires passengers or crew to wear face masks onboard UK domestic flights, including Jersey.
