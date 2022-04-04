Inquiry held into Jersey's Overdale hospital application
An independent inspector is looking at the application to build Jersey's new hospital at Overdale.
The chosen site in St Helier was approved by States members in November 2020 following a selection process.
Planning permission for the existing buildings at Overdale to be knocked down was refused in February.
Philip Staddon is holding an inquiry into the design and location this week and will decide whether or not to recommend the £804.5m project.
A final decision on the plans is due to be made by the Environment Minister.
The plans include demolishing the current buildings on the site, making change to the landscape along Westmount Road and the construction of the hospital, a mental health centre and a multi-storey car park.
The aim remains for the hospital to be up and running by the end of 2026.