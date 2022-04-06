Jersey children aged five to 11 offered Covid vaccine
Children aged between five and 11 will be able to get a Covid vaccination in Jersey from Saturday.
The paediatric Pfizer vaccination was first offered to vulnerable children in February.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised all children should be offered the vaccination.
Deputy medical officer Dr Ivan Muscat said the vaccine would protect children from "another potential wave".
He said: "I'd like to reassure parents that the paediatric version of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is safe for their child aged 5 to 11.
"The latest evidence suggests that offering the vaccine ahead of another potential wave will protect that small number of children from serious illness while also protecting many children from the impacts of milder infection."
Eligible children would be offered two "child friendly" doses 12 weeks apart.
Emma Baker, head of the vaccination programme, said the centre would be split into two sections to accommodate the new age group.
"We have made the centre as friendly as possible by creating a separate entrance and area for children to get vaccinated," she said.
Guardians will be able to book up to three children per appointment and will need to hand in a signed consent form.
