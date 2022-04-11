Giant woven puffins unveiled in Jersey
- Published
Two large woven puffins have been unveiled in Jersey.
The artwork aims to highlight the species and the problems puffins face on the island, as well as how islanders can protect them.
The creations, made from forged steel and willow, were unveiled on Sunday and stand at 4m high (13ft) facing each other on the grounds at Plémont.
They were commissioned by campaign group Birds on the Edge as well as the National Trust of Jersey.
Cristina Sellarés, project officer for Birds On The Edge told the BBC: "It's a project to highlight the species, the puffins of Jersey.
"They're very iconic and they've been part of Jersey's natural heritage since the beginning so we want to make sure they stay with us in the future."
Ms Sellarés said there were four breeding pairs of puffins left on the island compared to more than 200 a century ago.
Marine traffic as well as predators are believed to contribute to the decrease in the number of puffins in the colony.
Birds on the Edge previously said the safest way to observe puffins was from the public footpath between Plemont and Greve de Lecq, where the seabirds can regularly be seen in the sea.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.