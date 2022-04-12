Committee 'satisfied' with Jersey's Covid-19 response
- Published
A committee report said it was "satisfied" with the Government of Jersey's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Carried out by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the report focusses on management of finances and performance from February 2020.
The PAC said it "acknowledges the outstanding service provided by individuals" across the public service.
However, the report has made recommendations for future emergencies.
Deputy Inna Gardiner, chair of PAC, said: "We appreciate that, due to the nature of such exceptional events, the government's response to Covid-19 could not have been predicted or rehearsed.
"However, the stresses placed upon our emergency response team and the wider civil service exposed weaknesses in its procedures which can be improved to enhance Jersey's response to future emergencies.
"The system that we use to tailor those solutions can and should be improved following every emergency as a matter of routine."
The committee made the following recommendations:
- Replacing the 32-year-old Emergency Powers and Planning Law so it fully reflects the realities of ministerial governance for future crises
- Looking at the effectiveness of government emergency design-making bodies to identify improvements
- Providing staff at the General Hospital with the opportunity to take part in a survey and review to assess staff wellbeing and concerns arising from the pandemic
- Improving the clarity and legibility of guidance for future business support schemes to reduce overclaims
- A review of the approach to agriculture and other sectors excluded from financial and PPE support to determine how it should best be provided to local industries and organisations