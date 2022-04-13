Census 2021: Results show number of people living in Jersey
The first results of the 2021 Jersey census show the population has grown by more than 5,000 in 10 years.
A census of the population of Jersey was held on 21 March 2021 and the results have been published by Statistics Jersey.
It has found 103,267 people were living in Jersey, 5,400 more than at the time of the last census in 2011.
The first set of results covers the overall population and its characteristics.
Of the increase, 2,100 of the additional population down to natural growth, with 3,300 down to net migration.
It found more than a third of the population lived in St Helier, with St Saviour having the second largest proportion, with 13%.
The census also found the number of vacant properties has increased, from 3,103 in 2011 to 4,027.
The population has also got older, with the number of residents aged 65 and older increasing by 29%, and those aged between 16 and 64 increasing by one percent.
Analysis by Freddie Miller, Political Reporter, BBC Jersey
These figures are of vital importance, and they will be used to inform almost every political decision made over the coming years.
Despite its value, though, it's important to note that this information is already more than a year out of date.
Further census bulletins looking at housing will be published before the election period begins in early May.
