Jersey Telecoms fined after island-wide shut down
- Published
Jersey Telecoms (JT) has been fined £90,000 after a technical failure caused a shut down across the island.
The incident happened in July 2020 and meant customers could not make any calls, including to 999 and emergency services.
The Jersey Competition Authority imposed the fine, and said JT had cooperated and made improvements.
JT's CEO apologised for the breakdown and said it has been taken "exceptionally seriously".
Tim Ringsdore, chief executive officer of the competition watchdog, said it had been a "long and complex" investigation.
He said: "Throughout JT has worked with us to resolve the issues and to put in place a system of checks and balances that will improve its infrastructure, process and procedures and help it to meet best practice going forward."
John Diamond, interim CEO of the company, said: "JT accepts the final decision made by the JCRA on this important issue. We take any matters like this exceptionally seriously and have worked closely and productively with the JCRA through the process.
"I would like to apologise again to our customers for the disruption, and to thank our teams who have carefully and collaboratively worked through the sequence of events which led to the problem in July 2020, to ensure it will not be repeated."
