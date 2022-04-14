Jersey donations used to assist medics in Ukraine
Nearly all of the £2.1m of funding collected in Jersey to aid Ukraine has been spent, a hearing has confirmed.
The Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel heard £1.8m had gone to charities helping in Ukraine.
It was told the money had gone towards items such as 4,000 trauma kits, 150 ballistic vests and helmets for medical staff.
The chair of the panel said he "welcomed the fact" donations were being directly used to assist medics.
The panel questioned the Minister for International Development Deputy Carolyn Labey at its final quarterly public hearing of this term of office.
It heard the money had gone to UNICEF and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and chair deputy David Johnson said he was "pleased to hear" the minister was satisfied with the island's donations.
Deputy David Johnson said: "We were pleased to hear that the Minister is satisfied with the work that NGOs are doing in Poland to put the Island's donations to best use and ensure that there is coordination with refugees.
"In addition, we welcome the fact that such donations are being directly used to assist medics on the ground."
