Channel Island Air Search plane out of action
The Channel Island's search and rescue plane is out of action following a "minor collision" in Jersey.
The Islander aircraft's wing tip hit a stationary plane at Jersey.
Air Search said there were delays getting repairs done because of "supply chain issues caused by Covid".
Guernsey Coastguard confirmed the aircraft had not been available for search and rescue (SAR) operations since January 2022.
The incident was reported to the Channel Islands director of civil aviation and the Air Accident Investigations Branch but was considered minor and neither body required further action.
Air Search said: "All other gaps in service over the last couple of years have been because of Covid-related restrictions imposed on what the aircraft has been allowed to do."
Guernsey Coastguard said its annual call out figures had decreased in the past three years.
"Guernsey Coastguard will only use SAR assets for live operations if they are declared for SAR use. Air Search was tasked by Guernsey Coastguard 7 times in 2021, 11 times in 2020 and 12 times in 2019," it said.
