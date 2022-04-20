Jersey breast screening moves to three-year cycle
Breast screening is now being offered in Jersey every three years - rather than two - due to a backlog caused by the Covid pandemic.
Sarah Evans, head of screening, said the pandemic had lengthened the wait by up to 12 months.
Previously, all women aged 50 to 69 were offered screening once every two years.
The new cycle is in line with NHS guidelines and Jersey health bosses plan to revert to the two-year cycle.
Mrs Evans said delays were caused by a three-month closure of the screening clinics during the pandemic and an extended wait time due to social distancing restrictions.
She said extra clinic capacity had been arranged to help reduce the backlog of appointments.
Mrs Evans also reminded islanders who notice any changes in their breasts to seek GP assistance.
She said: "We understand that people who are expecting their screening at two years may be concerned by this additional wait, but we must remember that screening is only if you are not experiencing any problems.
"If you find a problem through self-examination or you notice any difference in your own breast tissue, we urge you to go to your GP and you will get a symptomatic mammogram as and when you need it."
Tessa Hartmann, a Jersey businesswoman, who has been in remission from breast cancer for five years, said "the most important message" was for women to examine their breasts and attend their screening appointments.