Polish ambassador visits Jersey to strengthen business links
The Polish ambassador to the UK is visiting Jersey.
The trip aims to enhance relations between Jersey and Poland, and to strengthen business links.
Prof Piotr Wilczek was appointed in February and previously served as the ambassador to the United States from 2016-2021.
He will also attend a plaque unveiling to Polish printer Zenon Świętosławski, who died in Jersey in 1875.
'Vital contribution'
Prof Wilczek said: "Many Poles have chosen this beautiful island as their home.
"It is mainly thanks to the close links between our people that Poland and Jersey have been building strong relations, especially on an economic level.
"A Jersey-Poland business roundtable is the main purpose of my visit. I truly believe that a good and open dialogue between representatives of companies from both countries will lead us to deepen the successful co-operation."
Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, said: "It is an important visit for the island as we move to strengthen ties with our European partners.
"Jersey has a rich and vibrant Polish community which continues to make a vital contribution to the island's cultural and economic life."
