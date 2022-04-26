Jersey States looks at ways to fill vacant homes
The Government of Jersey will research ways to discourage owners from leaving properties vacant for a long time.
Its proposition comes after it emerged there were more than 4,000 empty homes in the island on census day 2021.
The States of Jersey approved the motion with 41 votes for and one against.
The options, which could include a new tax or an increase in parish rates, are due to be presented by the end of September 2022.
Deputy Montfort Tadier, who brought forward the proposition, said the motion would economically benefit the island.
"There might be a quarter of those properties which could be put back, that's a thousand homes in Jersey which could be put back into use which are not currently in use... that could save us rezoning green fields," he said.
The States was told Jersey's receiver general has the power to take possession of any property - on behalf of the Crown Estate - that has been empty for 10 years.
The housing minister said updating this Jersey law could allow authorities to reclaim empty homes, which could then be redeveloped and rented out.
Deputy Russell Labey also suggested Jersey could copy the UK scheme 'No Use Empty', aimed at bringing empty properties back into use by offering their owners loans to refurbish the buildings.
He said the department had £250,000 in funding to put towards the potential scheme.
"We must find a way to bring those properties back into use... and to see if we can help people who are asset rich in terms of property in terms of doing them up and help that process happen, and for the scheme to replenish itself."
