Rare hepatitis infection rise prompts new advice in Jersey
- Published
An increase in rates of child hepatitis in the UK has prompted Public Health Jersey to issue advice.
The UK Health Security Agency is investigating what may be causing a rise in acute severe hepatitis in children.
No cases have been identified in children in Jersey.
Health bosses in Jersey wanted to reassure the public there was no link between Covid vaccination and hepatitis.
Deputy medical officer for Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: "Importantly, we know that there is no connection between getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and hepatitis.
"I'm aware there have been some rumours and speculations about this, so I want to make it absolutely clear that there is no link whatsoever."
Parents and carers are being reminded to stay alert for the common signs of hepatitis in children.
Common symptoms:
- Loss of appetite
- Fever
- Dark urine and pale stools
- Itchy skin
- Feeling sick or being sick
- Fatigue
- Yellowing skin and eyes (jaundice)
- Abdominal pain
Director of Public Health, Prof Peter Bradley, said: "While we have been able to rule out some causes, we are still unclear on what has caused the spike in hepatitis cases in the UK and other countries.
"Public Health will continue to monitor the situation closely, and until we understand the situation better, it is very important that Islanders carry on with the good hygiene practices that we have become so accustomed to doing over the past two years of the pandemic."
