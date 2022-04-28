French ferry service returns to the Channel Islands
- Published
An inter-island ferry service between the Channel Islands and northern France has returned.
The Manche Iles Express halted operations for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ferry has returned to operate from La Manche, Normandy, and the Channel Islands, as well as between Jersey and Guernsey and Jersey and Sark.
Its vessels will depart from Elizabeth Terminal and provide "regular services" until September 2022.
Commercial director of Manche Iles Express Olivier Normand said the company was excited to restart its services.
He said: "It's a real pleasure and very exciting for us to restart the crossings from France to the Channel Islands. It is very exciting for our team, our staff and for the clients.
"There are strong links between the Channel Islands and Normandy - economical, historical and cultural links and the crossing is just one hour so its very easy to join the islands."
Assistant Minister for Economic Development Deputy Kirstin Morel said islanders will now have more options for accessing France.
He said: "To have direct links now between Jersey and Normandy after two years of closure is a real step forward in rebuilding our links with France.
"By having two vessels serving the routes between here and Normandy you have options... it's a real step forward."
