Consumer council 'disappointed' in government support
- Published
The government has rejected calls from a local consumer council to help islanders with rising costs.
The Jersey consumer council requested a "package of measures" to ease the financial pressures caused by Brexit, Covid and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Jersey has seen a significant rise in prices to fuel, food and energy bills since 2021.
The chief minister said the government was "taking this matter seriously".
The council requested five measures to be provided during a three month period:
- A 9p per litre fuel duty reduction
- A £100 credit for each household to put towards an energy winter bill
- Free bus journeys and parking in town on Saturday
- A commitment to not introduce a reduction in the online shopping threshold before 2023
- Establishing a panel of islanders and business leaders to suggest further assistive measure
The chief minister responded to each measure in a letter, saying that reducing fuel duty would "not benefit all households equally" and confirmed a reduction to the online shopping threshold would not be reduced until 2023.
He said the £100 bill credit was "not being actively considered", but a scheme supporting those "most vulnerable" on income support and pensioners claiming a means tested benefit will receive £20 monthly until December 2022.
He said introducing free bus journeys and free parking could make finding spaces harder and therefore discouraging people to go to St Helier.
Mr Le Fondre ended by saying the government had "reconstituted the inflation strategy group to monitor changes and recommend any steps the government can take to assist islanders".
Chairman of the consumer council Carl Walker said it was "very disappointed" in the chief minister's response.
He said: "It is clear that the government of Jersey believes it is already doing enough to help islanders through these extremely difficult times."
Mr Walker said the council "tried its best to prompt the government to act beyond the £4.62 a week", and would now concentrate on developing other measures to help islanders with rising costs.
The BBC has approached the government for comment.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.