New guided walks free for Jersey residents and tourists
- Published
New guided walks are now on offer in Jersey.
The Jersey National Park has announced its initiative Walk in the Park has returned for a second year with 16 walks on offer.
It aims to help tourists and residents discover more of the island's nature as well as its history and wildlife, park bosses said.
There are also 14 self-guided walking routes available, as well as a series of audio guides.
The walks are free and people can sign up on Jersey National Park's website.
Honorary chair of the Jersey National Park, Jim Hopley, MBE, said: "I hope to see not just tourists, but Islanders, discover something new about the park.
"I would encourage anyone to join one of the walks, so they can enjoy the Park's natural beauty and time outdoors."
