Woman dies in Jersey after found unconscious in outdoor swimming pool
A woman has died in Jersey after being found unconscious in an outdoor swimming pool.
Jersey Police said she was discovered in the Victoria Bathing Pool in St Helier at about 18:00 BST on Sunday.
The woman, in her late 50s and dressed in white clothes, was taken to hospital but later died, police said.
Officers are treating the death as unexplained and are investigating. They appealed for anyone who saw her near La Fregate steps to contact them.
