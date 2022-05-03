Jersey joins Paris climate agreement
- Published
The Paris Agreement has been extended to include Jersey and all territorial waters.
The international treaty for climate change sets long term goals for parties to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature increases.
The UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss MP formally approved the addition of Jersey to its part of the agreement.
Jersey's minister for external relations said the island was taking climate change seriously.
Senator Ian Gorst said: "The extension of the Paris Agreement to Jersey demonstrates just how seriously the island takes its obligations to tackle the climate emergency at a domestic and international level."
The Jersey carbon neutral roadmap was approved in a states assembly sitting in Jersey.
The UK minister of state for energy and clean growth, Greg Hands MP, met with Mr Gorst and the chief minister senator John Le Fondré to formally mark the extension.
Mr Hands said: "I am delighted that the Paris Agreement has now officially been extended to include Jersey.
"The island has already demonstrated strong ambition to join the UK to reach net-zero by 2050 and I look forward to working together to achieve our joint climate goals."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.