Jersey Electricity prices to rise twice in seven months
- Published
Electricity bills in Jersey are to rise 5% in July, and then another 5% next January, the island's power supplier has said.
The Jersey Electricity Company (JEC) said the rises were in response to a worldwide surge in energy prices.
The rises mean, on average, customers can expect to pay about £100 more for power in 2023 than this year.
The JEC said the increase was due to "huge rises" elsewhere including price rises caused by the war in Ukraine.
Company bosses said electricity would still be lower than it was in the UK after recent price cap increases.
Chris Ambler, from the company, also said customers had told the company that they wanted more frequent, lower increases rather than a single large one.
He said: "The feedback we get is that, if we are going to have to increase, and, of course, they would prefer not to have increases, they would much prefer to have those increased through phasing.
"What we've done here is, rather than slamming a 10% rise, we have responded to questions of: 'Do you really need to do that?'."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.