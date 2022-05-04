Government of Jersey launches heritage strategy
- Published
A plan to encourage islanders to engage with Jersey's history and heritage has been released.
Deputy Kristen Morel, responsible for heritage, said the strategy was "so important" because 1% of all annual government spending now goes towards arts, heritage and culture.
He said the strategy would provide a "roadmap" for this funding.
The plan was created by a new Heritage Advisory Board made up of the island's largest heritage organisations.
Deputy Morel added that the strategy "sets longer-term measurable goals and shorter-term programmes" to promote Jersey's heritage, as well as providing a current review of the sector.
The strategy outlined that the government has legal and policy responsibilities to protect the island's heritage.
It also estimated the sector contributes at least £61m to Jersey's economy and said digital engagement with heritage increased by 25% in 2020.
The strategy's long-term vision has adopted the Heritage Cycle model that encourages people to understand, value, care for and enjoy their historic surroundings, a model used in England for over a decade.
The Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Senator Lyndon Farnham, said: "The publication of the Heritage Strategy is the culmination of a great deal of work by people from across several organisations.
"We should all celebrate their role in ensuring that Jersey's heritage remains a core part of island life both now and in the future."