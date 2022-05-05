Invasive weed found in 270 places in Jersey
- Published
The presence of Japanese knotweed has been found in 270 places across Jersey, experts have said.
The government's natural environment team carried out a study to find out how far the plant had spread in order to keep it under control.
The weed can stifle other plants and reduce the number of other species.
Invasive species co-ordinator Alastair Christie said data showed the problem was "getting worse".
He said: "We now have a baseline set of data from which to monitor Japanese knotweed here.
"The evidence suggests that, in general, the problem is getting worse, with additional sites identified and knotweed spread at many of them."
A knotweed expert has been invited to the island to provide seminars on how to control the spread of the invasive plant.
"We're committed to raising awareness, engaging with landowners, educating, encouraging, and supporting them to control their knotweed, thereby minimising future spread and ideally eradicating it," Mr Christie said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.