Independent review into Jersey's response to coronavirus pandemic
- Published
An independent review of Jersey's coronavirus pandemic response said the Government "cannot demonstrate" it made "high-quality, transparent decisions".
Conducted by an independent auditor, the review said the States "moved quickly" to address the pandemic.
But it noted it cannot be sure "all relevant considerations were taken into account".
A States spokesperson said the Government acted "swiftly" and "safeguarded public health".
Comptroller and auditor general (C&AG) Lynn Pamment said there was also "ambiguity" in the roles of ministers and the Emergencies Council.
Chief minister Senator John Le Fondré, responded to the review and said the pandemic presented "an unprecedented challenge" to Jersey's public health.
He said the Government had "focused on protecting the lives and livelihoods of islanders".
He added: "We acted swiftly, and successfully safeguarded public health, ensured our health services were not overwhelmed, but also supported our economy and minimised the disruption to education and essential services."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.