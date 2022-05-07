Jersey election postal voters urged to register
- Published
People hoping to vote by post in the Jersey elections next month are being urged to register, with the deadline approaching.
Postal voters have until Midday on Tuesday 10 May to add their name to the list.
It is the first time postal voting has been available for elections in Jersey.
In addition, anyone wishing to stand as a candidate has to register next week, between Wednesday and Friday in Morier House.
Chair of the Jersey Electoral Authority John Everett said: "Anyone who is eligible to stand and feels they can make a difference to our Island should do so.
"It's important that voters are able to choose from a range of candidates to find someone who best reflects their views and opinions on Island issues and we are keen to encourage anyone considering standing to come forward next week."
Regarding postal votes, Jenny O'Brien, Head of Digital and Public Engagement, said: "Voting by post means you can do so on a day and time that works for you, from the comfort of your own home."
The full list of candidates will be announced on the vote.je website on Wednesday 18 May, which will mark the official start of the election period.
The elections are on 22 June.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.