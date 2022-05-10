Jersey charities donated more than £200m in 2021 - report
- Published
More than £200m was given away by charities in Jersey in 2021, according to an annual report.
The Charity Commissioner's annual report investigated what money was spent on and who organised it.
It found charities gave £80m more in 2021 compared with 2020, and had £60m more in the bank than they did in 2020.
Charity commissioner John Mills said the island's 443 charities gave away £200m in 2021, both in Jersey and around the world.
"The overall picture is healthy and good and I admire and congratulate all those many people who make Jersey's registered charity as strong and vibrant, and ethical, as it is," he said.
The Jersey Charity Commissioner is independent of the States of Jersey and maintains a register of Jersey charities including community groups, religious charities, schools, grant-giving charities and major care providers.
