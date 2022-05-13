Jersey Covid certificate to show up to five doses
- Published
Jersey has updated its Covid status certification to show up to five doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Digital Covid status certificates (CSC) will now show a single QR code evidencing the most recent vaccination dose.
Currently when travelling, only a QR of the most recent dose is required.
QR codes generated on the CSC portal will also now last for six months in an Apple or Google wallet as opposed to 30 days.
PDF certificates will expire 30 days after issue.
The portal is available online for islanders to self-generate their certificates.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.