Patients in Jersey's hospital allowed more than two visitors
- Published
Patients in Jersey's hospital and health and community services can now have more than two visitors, it has been confirmed.
The new rules come into force from Friday, but visitors must still visit one at a time.
People must also carry out a lateral flow test before they attend and stay at home if they feel unwell or have Covid symptoms.
Masks must also continue to be worn in the buildings.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.