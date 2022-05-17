Jersey hospital plans for Overdale site approved
Plans for the new hospital at Overdale have been approved, subject to some conditions.
The planning minister agreed the scheme could go ahead following an independent inspector's report.
The conditions include a public consultation on the materials used for the buildings and landscaping.
Developers have been told to tell planning in advance what they intend to do about the environmental aspects of the conditions before starting work.
Islanders will also be consulted about the external lighting.
