Jersey bus company calls for driver age to be lowered
LibertyBus is asking Jersey's government to lower the age restriction for driving a bus.
It comes after the States of Guernsey introduced a law allowing drivers aged 18 to 21 to begin training.
Due to the increasing demand for public transport, LibertyBus is encouraging a "new breed of employees" to sign up.
Director Kevin Hart said: "We are looking to push through 18-21 year olds to drive buses."
Speaking to BBC Radio Jersey during alternative transport week, Mr Hart added: "It's happened in the UK since 1987, and we've just introduced it into Guernsey."
