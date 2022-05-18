Events held in Jersey for current and potential foster carers
A number of activities are being held as a two-week event for current and potential foster carers continues.
Foster Care Fortnight aims to raise awareness of fostering and the positive impact foster carers have on children.
Islanders who are interested in becoming foster carers can find out more at pop-up events in the Central Market on Wednesday and Saturday.
People in Jersey can find out more information about fostering on the States' website.
