Jersey campervan campaigner says scheme 'designed to fail'
Jersey's government has introduced a motorhome parking permit trial for islanders to stay overnight at Le Port in St Peter.
Conditions include booking in advance, only arriving from 21:00 BST and leaving by 09:00 BST, parking in one of four designated spaces and only booking one night in every seven.
Campers will not be permitted to drink alcohol and must have their own toilet.
Outside the trial it remains illegal to camp overnight at Le Port.
Those planning to partake in the trial will need an annual permit and permission for each overnight stay.
"designed to fail"
Campervan campaigner Paul Hymas said the scheme was "ludicrous".
He said: "The restrictions that are in place are just ludicrous, you can't get here until 9pm, you've got to leave at 9am, they say it's for families but how can you expect a family to come down here at 9pm at night and leave at 9am in the morning.
"It's just completely unworkable and I would say it's designed to fail."
The designated spaces will be at the southern end of the car park, with the trial expected to last a year.
A government spokesperson said they were unable to comment on the scheme during the election period.
