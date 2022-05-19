Jersey hospital works to begin in 2023
Major work on Jersey's new hospital site at Overdale will begin in January, the government has confirmed.
Plans for the new hospital at Overdale were approved on Tuesday with more than 40 conditions listed, including a public consultation.
The States of Jersey outlined its plans for the development, with patients set to move in by autumn 2026.
Deputy Richard Renouf, who is not seeking re-election, said it was important to deliver a modern hospital.
He said: "It's really important that we do proceed and not incur further delays. It's going to affect health care in the island if we do delay and will just diminish confidence I believe.
"I think instead of concentrating on where it's going to go and what it's going to look like because that is now resolved, let's talk about the services we want to provide in it and how we pay for that."
