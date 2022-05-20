Sunday Times Rich List: Frederick Barclay still wealthiest on Channel Islands
A billionaire twin remains the richest person in the Channel Islands, the Sunday Times Rich List has revealed.
Frederick Barclay, the surviving Barclay twin, is worth more than £6bn according to the latest list.
David Barclay died in January 2021, and the brothers' businesses include the Telegraph Media Group and delivery business Yodel.
Glenn Gordon, who lives in Jersey, also made the list and is said to be worth almost £4bn.
Mr Gordon made his fortune in whiskey as the chairman of his family business in Scotland William Grant & Sons.
Rob Watts, who put the Sunday Times Rich List together, said: "Why do people come to the Channel Islands? There are tax advantages that everyone talks about but I think there's a lot more to it than that.
"I think it's the appeal of the islands, the fantastic beaches and the wealth management expertise in St Hellier and elsewhere."