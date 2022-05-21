Young people invited to plan Jersey children's day
The government has asked for the views of young people and their families on the first public Jersey children's day.
The event was created by the Jersey independent care inquiry citizen's panel, which investigated child abuse allegations in the island's care system.
The panel asked for 3 July to be an annual event to remember the past and a day to look to the future.
Rob Sainsbury said it was "vital" to ask for the opinions of young people.
The interim director general of children young people education and skills said: "This is the first year, since the Covid-19 pandemic, that a public family event for Jersey children's day can be held.
"Therefore it is vital that we ask children and young people what they would like to see and get them involved. I'd would encourage them, with the help of their parents or carers, to fill out our survey."
The panel also requested the day to be explained in the school curriculum in an "age-appropriate and sensitive way".
Group director of education Seán O' Regan said it would help children to seek "a positive future".
He said: "The curriculum council have agreed that age-appropriate information will be included in the school's curriculum to ensure all children and young people understand the role of the Jersey children's commissioner and how this emerged from the independent Jersey care inquiry."
