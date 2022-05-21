Jersey Blue Islands airline makes face mask use optional
- Published
The use of face masks on flights has been made optional by a Jersey airline.
Blue Islands announced it would move its rules in line with general guidance for public transport.
Guernsey airline Aurigny introduced the same policy on 19 May.
A spokesperson for Blue Islands said: "The wearing face of masks will be optional on all Blue Islands flights, in line with general guidance for public transport. It will be the choice of our customers and our crew."
