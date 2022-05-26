Diabetes Jersey: Charity says young people need support
A Jersey charity claims there is a "serious lack" of mental health support for young people with diabetes.
Diabetes Jersey said patients needed extra care as they came to terms with their condition.
Psychologist Dr Samantha Weld-Blundell has been brought in to support people under the age of 25 and parents of children with the condition.
Diabetes Jersey wants the States to recruit more experts who can support families whose children have diabetes.
Bill O'Brien, from Diabetes Jersey, told BBC Radio Jersey: "The team really should consist of a consultant physician, a diabetes specialist nurse, together with a specialist dietician and a psychologist with knowledge of diabetes, and they should work with an integrated approach to deal with both clinical and emotional support."
Dr Weld-Blundell said diabetes had to be managed by the whole family, and stressed parents whose children have diabetes have "a huge responsibility".
