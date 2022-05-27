Jersey government launches connecting communities grant
- Published
A grant scheme to fund cultural and physical activities for those affected by the pandemic has been launched in Jersey.
Organisations can apply for a grant from the 'Connect Me: Connecting Our Communities' fund.
Groups can make one application of up to £5,000 per funding round for activities planned to take place in 2022.
Applications will be assessed by an independent panel.
'Alleviate social isolation'
Director for local services Paul McGinnety said it hoped to support "hundreds of islanders".
He said: "We are now looking to alleviate the social isolation some may have experienced due to the pandemic and reconnect our communities through cultural and physical activities.
"We hope that the launch of the connect me grant scheme will give arts and sports groups throughout the island an opportunity to trial new activities and expand existing work to engage new participants."
The deadline for applications for this round of funding made through the Social Recovery Fund is 30 June.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.