Jersey Covid spring booster to end in June
- Published
Islanders who are eligible for a spring booster vaccine have until 30 June to receive their next dose.
The spring booster programme will close to ensure a gap is created between it and the autumn booster programme.
Those eligible include islanders aged 75 and older and those older than 12 who are immunosuppressed.
Head of the vaccination programme Emma Baker said it was working with the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI).
She said: "Relevant clinicians and officers from Jersey's vaccination programme will be discussing the latest advice and further information on the autumn rollout will be provided in due course once the JCVI has issued final guidance.
"All vaccination doses continue to be available to Islanders aged five and over, and it is not too late to get your first dose if you have not already done so."
