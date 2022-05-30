Jersey Heritage to host Platinum Jubilee events
Jersey Heritage is hosting numerous events to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
People will celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign over a four-day bank holiday weekend from 2 to 5 June.
Islanders are invited to enjoy a grand picnic at Elizabeth Castle, a factual royal trail and a Tudor day at Mont Orgueil.
Jersey Heritage's Louise Downie said she hoped islanders would mark "this historic occasion".
"The past 70 years have seen a number of visits by Queen Elizabeth II to Jersey and we hope islanders will join us in congratulating Her Majesty on reaching her Platinum Jubilee and enjoy the celebrations we have organised to mark this historic occasion."
