Woman jailed for importing over £30k worth of drugs into Jersey
A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for importing Class A drugs to Jersey.
Janice Catherine Mawdsley, 42, from Southport, admitted importing more than £30,000 worth of cocaine into Jersey on 16 April.
She was arrested by customs officers at Jersey Airport after she was found to be in possession of 188g of cocaine, Jersey Royal Courtheard.
The seized drugs have a street value of between £30,000 and £40,000.
